Rochester’s Real Santa announces new Christmas 2023 home location

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Real Santa visited ABC and Toy Zone Wednesday to announce where his new home will be this Christmas.

It was announced that his new home for Christmas 2023 will be Hy-Vee on West Circle.

There were treats and crafts at the event.

Guests were also able to take pictures with Santa and find out what he has been up to this summer.

