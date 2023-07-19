Rochester police identify man found dead in tent

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a tent Tuesday morning.

According to RPD, it received a report of an unresponsive man located inside a tent among trees near the entrance of Soldiers Field Park shortly after 3 a.m.

RPD worked with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man as 69-year-old Marvin Peterson. He was homeless at the time of his death.

RPD said another man who stayed in a tent next to Peterson checked on him around 11 a.m. Monday and didn’t get a response, but he just thought he was sleeping. He came back around 8 p.m. to check again and Peterson had not moved since 11 a.m.

The man then went to find a place to charge his phone to call police.

Signs of drug use were found on scene. There were no signs of foul play.

The exact cause of death is still undetermined as authorities wait for autopsy and toxicology results.

There is no danger to the public.

