Rochester business owner sentenced to prison for tax fraud

Gavel (FILE)
Gavel (FILE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester business owner was sentenced to prison after attempting to defraud the government.

Bernard James Benavidez, 62, owner of Master Jewelers in Rochester, has been sentenced to six months in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

He was responsible for paying the company’s taxes but hid the fact that the company earned an extra $432,373 in sales between 2013 and 2017.

He diverted this money from the sales account to his own bank account.

He pleaded guilty back in February and was sentenced on Tuesday.

