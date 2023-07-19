Pet of the Week: Faye

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week, three-month-old brown tabby kitten named Faye, needs a forever home.

This is what Paws and Claws had to say about Faye:

Today’s featured pet will be a beautiful brown tabby kitten who is just 3 months old. Her name is Faye and she came to Paws and Claws in early May after being found with her 2 siblings as tiny orphaned babies in a camper storage area. These kittens went to one of our great foster homes where another rescued cat named Fiona was residing with her own 3 baby kittens. This amazing Fiona accepted and nursed these little orphan kittens right along with her own brood and all the kittens thrived. Faye and her siblings have done well at the shelter and the 2 sibs have been adopted this week so Faye is the last one to hopefully find a forever home. She is spayed and vaccinated. She is a little shy at first but once she has learned to trust her person she comes to greet them the minute they enter the room. She loves being held and petted. Like her bio online says, animals can have successful blended families just like we humans do. Now she just needs that forever home she so richly deserves. Let’s hope fate continues to smile on Faye!! Thanks for giving Faye a chance.

