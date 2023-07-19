One killed in crash in Chickasaw County involving pedestrian

(MGN online)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Iowa. (KTTC) – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Chickasaw County.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 18 and Falcon drive in Fredericksburg.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Edmund Emerson, 85, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was driving east on Highway 18, West of Falcon Drive, when he hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

Jerome Leach, 78, of Fredericksburg, died in the crash.

Map of fatal crash.
Map of fatal crash.(KTTC)

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County EMS, Fredericksburg Fire and Rescue, S&T Towing and Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home assisted at the scene.

