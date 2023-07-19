Olmsted County using ARPA funds and levy reserves for multiple projects

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners shared that multiple projects will be funded by reserves created thanks to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The commissioners allotted $11.3 million to the following initiatives:

Development of affordable home ownership programs - $4.9 million.

Groundwater protection and soil health program - $2 million.

Development of Graham Park exhibition center - $4.4 million.

“Affordable home ownership consistently ranks as a high concern in our Olmsted County Resident Survey. It is important for all Olmsted County residents to have a safe place to call home and with these additional funds, we will have the ability to bring more affordable housing options to our communities.”

“By investing in soil health practices to protect groundwater, our source of drinking water, we are taking steps to protect public health and making a lasting impact on southeastern Minnesota’s landscape. This increased funding will expand our efforts to protect groundwater, improve soil health, and ensure a sustainable future.”

“A recently completed market study identified a regional need for facilities to host cultural events, trade shows, livestock shows and other exhibits at Graham Park. The legislature acknowledged this need by approving a capital project appropriation of $8,000,000 to get the project started. These additional funds will help to fill the local funding gap.”

“The Board of Commissioners agreed that ARPA funds should be used to create a legacy that will have an impact on future generations. The use of these funds to protect our groundwater and soil health is an example of creating a legacy that will have a great impact on the future of environmental sustainability. Increasing housing stock and making improvements to Graham Park are further actions that will impact and enhance the future quality of life for Olmsted County.”

The county must complete all ARPA funded projects by December 31, 2026.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.