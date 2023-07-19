Olmsted County reveals plans for spending opioid settlement funds

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County has started to receive settlement funds through the State of Minnesota, which has signed onto several national settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The lawsuits named opioid manufacturers, pharmaceutical distributors, and pharmacies for their role in prescribing dangerously addictive prescriptions, knowing the risk to patients.

According to Olmsted County, it is set to receive $7.2 million from two rounds of settlements over the next 18 years.

By the end of 2023, Olmsted County will have received more than $1.7 million.

A short-term outline approach to spending funds to address the opioid epidemic has been created.

“Our goal is to not only keep our community safe but also provide pathways to health and well-being for those affected by the opioid epidemic. The result of these efforts could prove vital for reducing the high toll of opioid-related deaths in the region.”

OCPHS has convened stakeholder groups both internal to the county and external with community members. Through this work, OCPHS has focused on evidence-based strategies to make recommendations on using the opioid settlement funds.

Short-term abatement strategies focus on naloxone distribution, harm reduction, recovery programs, and prevention. With these goals, the Olmsted County Community Corrections Diversity and Equity Community Outreach (DECO) team will be expanded to increase community outreach and education about substance use.

To achieve this, three new employees will be added to the team and will respond to drug-related calls.

In addition to the expansion of the DECO team is an implementation of a digital mental health tool to serve the community.

“With the settlement funds, we are taking a strategic approach to address the root causes of opioid addiction and death. Our core team, advisory committee, and community partners are committed to taking action so we can help save lives and address the local impact of this epidemic.”

OCPHS is also planning to use settlement funds to develop long-term opioid abatement strategies.

