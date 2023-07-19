Netflix cuts its cheapest ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.(Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is scrapping its least expensive ads-free plan for new members in the U.S. and U.K.

The basic plan, a single stream for $9.99 a month in the U.S., is no longer available for new or rejoining members.

Netflix said existing basic members can keep their plans.

The move by the streaming giant is meant to push customers to its ad-supported package, Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. It comes with an average of four minutes of unskippable ads per hour.

Netflix got rid of the basic plan in Canada last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Gordon Jr.
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond
Rochester Police find body in Soldiers Field
Rochester police identify man found dead in tent
Law enforcement asking residents to stay clear of area near Byron City Hall
Body found in Byron retention pond
People moving to the state will not be required to take a written test to obtain a Minnesota...
No written test requirement for new Minnesota residents getting licenses starting August 1
Bruce Wiza, 59.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in locating missing man

Latest News

Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say
FILE - Commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet laughs, at Black Falcon Pier in Boston on Sept. 1, 1996....
Titanic expert killed in sub explosion remembered for heeding ‘the explorer’s call’
Florida animal rescuers say a mother dog and her eight puppies were found abandoned at a...
‘Absolutely deplorable’: 8 puppies found abandoned with their mother at construction site
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
Federal judge nixes Donald Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in state court