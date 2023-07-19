Minnesota Viking’s to bring back classic uniforms in Week One game

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings(MGN)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Vikings fans will get a dose of nostalgia this season as the team is bringing back their classic uniforms.

The team is set to wear the jerseys in Week One versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The jerseys will pay homage to the “Purple People Eaters” as the jerseys were worn during the 1960s and 70s.

The jerseys will include the vintage Viking’s horn on the helmet, the classic gray facemasks, traditional lettering and numbering, gold trim accents, and the gold and white stripes on the sleeves.

