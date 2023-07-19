Midwest Access will be live at the Fillmore County Fair Wednesday

Fillmore County Fair in Preston, MN
Fillmore County Fair in Preston, MN(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access will be live Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds.

The fair is open now until July 23, which is located at 101 Fillmore Street, Preston, MN.

You can expect livestock shows, rodeos, demolition derbies, and of course a Bar B Que cookoff.

For more information about the fair, you can check it out here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Gordon Jr.
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond
Rochester Police find body in Soldiers Field
Rochester police identify man found dead in tent
Law enforcement asking residents to stay clear of area near Byron City Hall
Body found in Byron retention pond
People moving to the state will not be required to take a written test to obtain a Minnesota...
No written test requirement for new Minnesota residents getting licenses starting August 1
New Cub Foods in Northwest Rochester
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Cub Foods in Rochester

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Faye
Pet of the Week: Faye
KTTC News Now
Rochester’s Real Santa announces new Christmas 2023 home location
Rochester’s Real Santa announces new Christmas 2023 home location
Rochester Police find body in Soldiers Field
Rochester police identify man found dead in tent