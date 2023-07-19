Midwest Access will be live at the Fillmore County Fair Wednesday

PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access will be live Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds.

The fair is open now until July 23, which is located at 101 Fillmore Street, Preston, MN.

You can expect livestock shows, rodeos, demolition derbies, and of course a Bar B Que cookoff.

