Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source: CNN, WANG CHENG-RU)
By Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A massive “doomsday fish” stuns deep sea divers in international waters.

Divers say they were dazzled by an enormous deep-sea oarfish recently spotted off the northeastern coast of Taiwan.

The 6-foot-long fish was found dotted with what appeared to be giant bite marks.

And if that isn’t ominous enough, the creature is known as a “messenger from the sea God’s palace.”

It has gained a reputation as being a “doomsday fish” as legend claims the oarfish appears just before natural disasters like tsunamis or earthquakes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Gordon Jr.
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond
Rochester Police find body in Soldiers Field
Rochester police identify man found dead in tent
Law enforcement asking residents to stay clear of area near Byron City Hall
Body found in Byron retention pond
People moving to the state will not be required to take a written test to obtain a Minnesota...
No written test requirement for new Minnesota residents getting licenses starting August 1
Bruce Wiza, 59.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in locating missing man

Latest News

Dairy Listening Session at Zumbrota
Dairy Listening Session invited local dairy farmers to express concerns
Barbie Blowout Party at Marcus Theater
Barbie Blowout party at Marcus Theaters
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left...
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case
WATCH: KTTC at 70 anniversary special
WATCH: KTTC at 70 anniversary special