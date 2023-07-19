Gov. Walz to spend the day as a 4th grade teacher on Statewide Workforce Tour

SAVAGE, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz will visit a school in Savage on Wednesday to spend a day in the life as a fourth-grade teacher and highlight the state’s efforts to train and recruit teachers.

Teaching is just one of the career fields experiencing a labor shortage in Minnesota.

Gov. Walz will highlight state efforts to build a workforce pipeline in high-growth, high-demand career fields, including manufacturing, public safety, technology, caring professions, and education.

Minnesota is investing millions in job training and workforce development to fill high-growth, high-demand jobs across the state, including in manufacturing, public safety, technology, caring professions, and education, according to the Governor’s Office.

On Tuesday, Gov. Walz visited Buhler, a food equipment manufacturer in Plymouth, to kick off the statewide workforce tour and spend a day in the life with manufacturing professionals.

This week he will also highlight public safety workforce development efforts in Duluth.

