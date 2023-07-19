Gov. Walz to spend the day as a 4th grade teacher on Statewide Workforce Tour

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz(Abbie Parr | AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVAGE, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz will visit a school in Savage on Wednesday to spend a day in the life as a fourth-grade teacher and highlight the state’s efforts to train and recruit teachers.

Teaching is just one of the career fields experiencing a labor shortage in Minnesota.

Gov. Walz will highlight state efforts to build a workforce pipeline in high-growth, high-demand career fields, including manufacturing, public safety, technology, caring professions, and education.

Minnesota is investing millions in job training and workforce development to fill high-growth, high-demand jobs across the state, including in manufacturing, public safety, technology, caring professions, and education, according to the Governor’s Office.

On Tuesday, Gov. Walz visited Buhler, a food equipment manufacturer in Plymouth, to kick off the statewide workforce tour and spend a day in the life with manufacturing professionals.

This week he will also highlight public safety workforce development efforts in Duluth.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Gordon Jr.
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond
Rochester Police find body in Soldiers Field
Rochester police investigating after man found dead in tent
Law enforcement asking residents to stay clear of area near Byron City Hall
Body found in Byron retention pond
People moving to the state will not be required to take a written test to obtain a Minnesota...
No written test requirement for new Minnesota residents getting licenses starting August 1
New Cub Foods in Northwest Rochester
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Cub Foods in Rochester

Latest News

Bruce Wiza, 59.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in locating missing man
Olmsted County Logo
Olmsted County using ARPA funds and levy reserves for multiple projects
Olmsted County reveals plans for spending opioid settlement funds
Olmsted County reveals plans for spending opioid settlement funds
One killed in crash in Chickasaw County involving pedestrian