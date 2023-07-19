First Alert Day: Strong storms possible this evening; warm days ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm, humid air is building northward into the region today, setting the stage for some thunderstorms in our area. With one round of scattered thunderstorms already under our belt today, we’re looking to the latter part of the day for another chance of thunder.

Expect a bright and breezy afternoon with isolated thunderstorms in the evening hours. Strong storms will be possible until just before midnight. (KTTC)

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible this evening, some of which may become strong to severe. (KTTC)

Today is a First Alert Day because of the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms this evening. The entire local area is at level two of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily severe weather outlook as large hail appears to be a big concern. Some storms may also produce strong, damaging wind gusts. The main timeframe for those hit-or-miss isolated thunderstorms today is 6 PM to midnight. With partly sunny skies in the area for much of the day and a warm southwest breeze, expect high temperatures in the low 80s.

Strong storms will be possible this evening. Hail will be possible, possibly an inch or two in diameter. (KTTC)

Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the primary threats with isolated strong thunderstorms that develop in our area. (KTTC)

After the thunderstorms move out of the area in the late evening, skies will clear off behind the cold front that is associated with today’s storm system. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s with a light westerly breeze.

Thursday looks like a terrific day in our area! Expect scattered clouds in the morning with increasing sunshine as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a northwest breeze that will work to draw in drier, less humid air from the Plains.

After a bright and pleasant Friday that will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s, warmer air will once again build northward for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Most of our area is three to six inches of rainfall below normal since the start of summer. (KTTC)

High temps will be seasonably warm this week. Much warmer weather moves in next week. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be much warmer across the entire region as warm and humid air moves in from the south. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees each day. There will be small chances of thunderstorms in the middle of the week between Tuesday evening and Thursday.

High temps in the upcoming week will be much warmer than the seasonal average. (KTTC)

My one minute forecast for Wednesday, July 19, 2023. We have a bright and warm, humid summer day ahead of us. Expect isolated evening, thunderstorms across the area. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible. It's a first alert day! Temperatures will warm from the 70s over the next couple days to the upper 80s next week.

