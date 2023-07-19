FIRST ALERT DAY: Isolated strong storms are possible Wednesday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A First Alert Day remains in effect through Wednesday evening. Storm coverage is expected to stay isolated, but these isolated storms have the potential to produce large hail.

Threat outlook (KTTC)

Hail continues to be the primary threat this evening. If storms develop, they’ll have the potential of 1-2″ in diameter for hail sizes. That’s close to ping-pong ball and golf ball-sized hail. Gusty winds are possible, but I don’t think that’s as high of a threat as hail is.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Isolated storms continue before midnight with quiet conditions settling in overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s with winds out of the west around 5-15 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures through the weekend will stay seasonal in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll see a surge of hot temperatures next week. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s most of the week.

