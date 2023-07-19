FIRST ALERT DAY: Isolated strong storms are possible Wednesday evening

Large hail is the primary threat
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A First Alert Day remains in effect through Wednesday evening. Storm coverage is expected to stay isolated, but these isolated storms have the potential to produce large hail.

Threat outlook
Threat outlook(KTTC)

Hail continues to be the primary threat this evening. If storms develop, they’ll have the potential of 1-2″ in diameter for hail sizes. That’s close to ping-pong ball and golf ball-sized hail. Gusty winds are possible, but I don’t think that’s as high of a threat as hail is.

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Isolated storms continue before midnight with quiet conditions settling in overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s with winds out of the west around 5-15 mph.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures through the weekend will stay seasonal in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll see a surge of hot temperatures next week. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s most of the week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wade Gordon Jr.
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond
Rochester Police find body in Soldiers Field
Rochester police identify man found dead in tent
Law enforcement asking residents to stay clear of area near Byron City Hall
Body found in Byron retention pond
People moving to the state will not be required to take a written test to obtain a Minnesota...
No written test requirement for new Minnesota residents getting licenses starting August 1
Bruce Wiza, 59.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help in locating missing man

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
First Alert Day: Strong storms possible this evening; warm days ahead
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Wednesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
First Alert Day: Strong Storms Possible This Evening
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Wednesday Morning Weather