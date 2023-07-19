Dairy Listening Session invited local dairy farmers to express concerns

Dairy Listening Session at Zumbrota
Dairy Listening Session at Zumbrota(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Farmers Union and The Commissioner of Agriculture hosted a Dairy Listening Session Wednesday afternoon at the Zumbrota Veterans of Foreign Wars.

This is because local dairy farmers are facing a milk oversupply with some having to dump their products.

The event invited farmers to voice their concerns and suggestions about the dairy industry.

A Farmers Union official says they want to help local farmers be economically solvent and find solutions through their input.

“Dairy farmers are very independent minded people and they are probably the hardest working crew of people that I know of in the whole United States, because they are on duty 24/7 365 days a year.”

Southeastern Minnesota Outreach Person for the Minnesota Farmers Union Gail Donkers

