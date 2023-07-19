City Council hosted Thank You Event for Local Legislators

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester City Council hosted a Thank You event for local legislators Wednesday at noon.

The event celebrated the efforts of legislators and their staff in funding and supporting the city’s legislative priorities.

City Council members, senators, and representatives all shared their gratitude towards their teammates and supporters in completing their legislative goals.

The Thank You event was held in front of the Parks and Forestry Maintenance Operations Facility.

