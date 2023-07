ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Marcus Theaters in Rochester, MN will host a Barbie Blowout Party July 19 at 7 p.m.

Julian Mitchell of KTTC was on the scene to talk more about the event with Marcus Theater GM, Derek Pikop.

If you would like more information, you can check it out here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.