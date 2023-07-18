Word On Fire opens new studio in downtown Rochester

By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Word On Fire opened their doors for their new studio Tuesday morning in downtown Rochester.

Word on Fire is an online media ministry that evangelizes Catholic Christianity.

Bishop of Winona-Rochester Robert Barron founded the ministry 20 years ago.

The ministry proclaims the gospel in multiple media platforms including podcasts, videos, and articles.

Word On Fire’s new studio features a state-of-the-art production and shooting space, a theater, an office space, and more.

The ministry plans to host gatherings in the future now that the studio is open.

The studio is located in the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Rochester.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement asking residents to stay clear of area near Byron City Hall
Body found in Byron retention pond
A woman from Rochester assaulted on Douglas Trail
Rochester woman assaulted on the Douglas Bike Trail Sunday
New Cub Foods in Northwest Rochester
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Cub Foods in Rochester
Red Wing man on scooter suffers life threatening injuries after colliding with box truck
Red Wing man on scooter suffers life threatening injuries after colliding with box truck
Overdose
RPD responds to 4 overdoses over the weekend, including 1 fatal

Latest News

Adamson Motors sold to Happy Motors
Adamson Motors sold to car dealers from Illinois
Postal truck catches fire in Mason City
Grumpy Old Men The Musical
Grumpy Old Men The Musical on Midwest Access
Snake Discovery
Snake Discovery live on Midwest Access