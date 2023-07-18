Word On Fire opens new studio in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Word On Fire opened their doors for their new studio Tuesday morning in downtown Rochester.

Word on Fire is an online media ministry that evangelizes Catholic Christianity.

Bishop of Winona-Rochester Robert Barron founded the ministry 20 years ago.

The ministry proclaims the gospel in multiple media platforms including podcasts, videos, and articles.

Word On Fire’s new studio features a state-of-the-art production and shooting space, a theater, an office space, and more.

The ministry plans to host gatherings in the future now that the studio is open.

The studio is located in the Wells Fargo Center in downtown Rochester.

