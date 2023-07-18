Train derails north of Cook Monday night

By Northern News Now staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COOK, MN. (Northern News Now) - A train carrying liquified petroleum gas derailed north of Cook Monday night.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rural site about six miles north of Cook around 8:20 p.m.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, nine cars of a Canadian National Train derailed along the tracks.

At least four of the cars remained upright, while five were on their side.

The sheriff’s office said at least two of the cars were carrying liquified propane and butane gas, but none had spilled or leaked from the train cars.

According to the new release, the area where the train derailed is rural, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

