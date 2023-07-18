Rochester police investigating after man found dead in tent

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a tent Tuesday morning.

According to RPD, it received a report of an unresponsive man located inside a tent among trees near the entrance of Soldiers Field Park shortly after 3 a.m.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death.

There is no danger to the public and no additional information available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement asking residents to stay clear of area near Byron City Hall
Body found in Byron retention pond
A woman from Rochester assaulted on Douglas Trail
Rochester woman assaulted on the Douglas Bike Trail Sunday
New Cub Foods in Northwest Rochester
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Cub Foods in Rochester
Red Wing man on scooter suffers life threatening injuries after colliding with box truck
Red Wing man on scooter suffers life threatening injuries after colliding with box truck
Overdose
RPD responds to 4 overdoses over the weekend, including 1 fatal

Latest News

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Fargo police officer
Grumpy Old Men The Musical
Grumpy Old Men The Musical on Midwest Access Tuesday
Snake Discovery
Snake Discovery live on Midwest Access Tuesday
Wade Gordon Jr.
Authorities confirm missing Rochester man found in Byron retention pond