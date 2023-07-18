Rochester police investigating after man found dead in tent

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a tent Tuesday morning.

According to RPD, it received a report of an unresponsive man located inside a tent among trees near the entrance of Soldiers Field Park shortly after 3 a.m.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death.

There is no danger to the public and no additional information available at this time.

