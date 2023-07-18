Rochester housing market down more than 4% from last year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to a recent report from Minnesota Realtors, the Rochester area housing market is down more than 4 percent compared to where it was at this time last year.

Experts there also found that statewide, closed sales, new listing, pending sales and homes for sale are all down, while median and average sales price and days on the market increased in the past year.

Closed sales decreased by 17.4% to 7,776.

Median sales price increased by 1.4% to $350,000.

Average sales price increased by 0.9% to $405,952.

New listings decreased by 15.3% to 9,822.

Pending sales decreased by 10.2% to 7,345.

Days on the market increased by 20.8% to 29.

Homes for sale decreased by 9.3% to 12,067.

In Rochester, real estate experts say there are about 180 active listings, but even that number is low compared to other cities like Rochester where the average active listings are more around 600-700.

“We have about a 30–35-day supply of active listings. A “normal market” would be closer to a 90-100-day inventory,” Southeast Minnesota Realtors association executive Eric Browlow said.

Inflation could be to blame, but experts say the true culprit is the interest rates.

“The longer term is all driven by interest rates. With the rise in interest rates over the last year, year and a half, it has slowed everyone down,” Browlow said.

“We did see in the spring market a down tick in the interest rates in both the 50 and the 30-year mortgages. I think with those increasing slowly and not as many buyers in the market would be the reason for that,” Dwell Realty Group realtor Alex Brainard said.

But if you’re looking to sell your home, experts recommend finding the right bank for you.

“Definitely shop around on the banks. Not all banks are created equal. Find a bank that’s got good interest rates, maybe they keep things in house versus market with your note could definitely put you in the driver’s seat,” Brainard said.

And if you’re shopping, figure out your budget.

“Start by talking to a mortgage lender, because you need to know not only what you qualify for but also subsequently what you’re going to be comfortable with for a monthly payment,” Browlow said.

