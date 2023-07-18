Postal truck catches fire in Mason City

(MGN)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A US Postal Service delivery truck caught fire in Mason City Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Mason City Fire Department, crews got a call around 3:49 p.m. for a truck that “exploded” on Winnebago Way. When they arrived, firefighters said they found a USPS truck on fire. The fire was mainly coming from the engine compartment and officials said there was no evidence of an explosion.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to put out the fire. Officials said the cause was accidental due to mechanical failure.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement asking residents to stay clear of area near Byron City Hall
Body found in Byron retention pond
A woman from Rochester assaulted on Douglas Trail
Rochester woman assaulted on the Douglas Bike Trail Sunday
New Cub Foods in Northwest Rochester
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Cub Foods in Rochester
Red Wing man on scooter suffers life threatening injuries after colliding with box truck
Red Wing man on scooter suffers life threatening injuries after colliding with box truck
Overdose
RPD responds to 4 overdoses over the weekend, including 1 fatal

Latest News

Adamson Motors sold to Happy Motors
Adamson Motors sold to car dealers from Illinois
Word On Fire Studio Grand Opening
Word On Fire opens new studio in downtown Rochester
Grumpy Old Men The Musical
Grumpy Old Men The Musical on Midwest Access
Snake Discovery
Snake Discovery live on Midwest Access