Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach

Officials say a pod of 55 pilot whales died after being stranded on a beach in Scotland. (Source: Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme/ LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A pod of 55 pilot whales have died after they were found washed ashore on a beach in Scotland in the worst mass whale stranding in the area, marine experts said Monday.

Marine rescuers, the coast guard and police were called to Traigh Mhor beach on the Isle of Lewis in northwest Scotland after receiving reports that dozens of the mammals were in difficulty there early Sunday.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue found that only 15 of the whales — a mixture of adults and calves — were still alive, and attempted to refloat two of the more active animals that were low down in the water.

But by Sunday afternoon rescue teams decided that the remaining whales should be euthanized on welfare grounds, after considering the shallow beach, rough wave conditions and how long the whales had been out of the water.

The charity said the whole pod may have followed a female whale onto the beach when she had problems giving birth.

“Pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow,” it said in a statement. “A sad outcome for this pod and obviously not the outcome we were all hoping for.”

Experts will begin carrying out post-mortem work Monday to determine what caused the whales’ death.

Andrew Brownlow, from the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme, said that would be a “monumental task.”

“In terms of the number of casualty animals, this is the biggest one we’ve had,” he told the BBC.

Experts will take samples and data from some of the whales, and the bodies will be taken to a landfill site and buried after the post-mortem is complete, he added.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement asking residents to stay clear of area near Byron City Hall
Body found in Byron retention pond
A woman from Rochester assaulted on Douglas Trail
Rochester woman assaulted on the Douglas Bike Trail Sunday
New Cub Foods in Northwest Rochester
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Cub Foods in Rochester
Red Wing man on scooter suffers life threatening injuries after colliding with box truck
Red Wing man on scooter suffers life threatening injuries after colliding with box truck
Overdose
RPD responds to 4 overdoses over the weekend, including 1 fatal

Latest News

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Rochester police investigating after man found dead in tent
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Fargo police officer
A nearly century-old watch was uncovered near an old home in Virginia.
100-year-old watch found at Habitat for Humanity build site
100-year-old watch found at Habitat for Humanity building site
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Phoenix hits at least 110 for 19th straight day, breaking U.S. city records in worldwide heat wave