Owatonna mayor asked to step down over Anti-LGBTQ+ comments.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The mayor of Owatonna is receiving backlash after making comments about an event being held at a church, some are even calling for resignation.

Members of a LGBTQ+ group, Rainbowatonna, are stating Mayor Tom Kuntz should resign after he made comments to the pastors of a church hosting a pride event.

He posted a public prayer and alluded to “sin and brokenness” at the event. Event organizers accuses the mayor of using his position to harass and intimidate those involved in a pride event.

The event included a service at the Associated Church and a drag show after-party at the Owatonna Arts Center.

The group is demanding the mayor appoint one of the members to the city’s human rights commission. The church has already written a statement doubling down on its decision to host the pride event.

We recognize that there is great pain in our community right now, caused by those who have been speaking out against the humanity of our LGBTQIA+ siblings. To those who have been hurt, marginalized, and even dehumanized - know that those voices do not speak for all people in this community. Know that those who seek to say you are anything less than a beloved child of God, perfectly and wonderfully made, do not speak with the authority of God, even though they may claim to do so. You are loved. You are valued. You belong.

Associated Church

