Mild today; Warmer temps and thunderstorm chances are ahead

High temps will warm to the 80s for most of the next week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our mild weather spell continues today as high pressure from the northern Plains settles into the area, making for a spectacular Tuesday in the area. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a light southwest breeze.

We have a bright and pleasant afternoon ahead with high temps in the upper 70s and low humidity...
We have a bright and pleasant afternoon ahead with high temps in the upper 70s and low humidity levels in the air.(KTTC)

After a quiet evening, a few isolated thunderstorms will develop later in the night. With partly cloudy skies in the area, overnight lows will be in the upper 50s with light south winds.

Wednesday will feature the best chance of rain all week as a couple of rounds of thunderstorms are expected to impact the local area at various times in the day. A storm system from the west will bring a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours. Occasional sunshine and clouds will be likely for the rest of the day with scattered thunderstorms redeveloping in the late afternoon. A few strong storms will be possible as the atmosphere becomes a bit more unstable. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be possible after 5 PM. Much of the area, including Rochester, will be at level two of five in the daily severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s with a southwest breeze.

There will be a chance for some strong thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening...
There will be a chance for some strong thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening Wednesday. Large hail appears to be the primary threat.(KTTC)

A cool breeze behind a cold front will usher in some fantastic weather for Thursday. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a northwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour.

There will be chances of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Sunday.
There will be chances of thunderstorms on Wednesday and Sunday.(KTTC)

After a sunny and seasonably warm Friday with highs around 80 degrees, the weekend will be bright and summer-like with high temperatures in the low 80s. There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

There will be chances for thunderstorms on Wednesday and Sunday. High temps in the next week...
There will be chances for thunderstorms on Wednesday and Sunday. High temps in the next week will be seasonably warm.(KTTC)

A much warmer air mass will potentially build northward into the region next week. Expect abundant sunshine throughout the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s each day. The only rain chances as it stands right now maybe next Wednesday.

After a seasonably mild week, temps in the upcoming week will be quite a bit warmer than the...
After a seasonably mild week, temps in the upcoming week will be quite a bit warmer than the seasonal average.(KTTC)
@ted_schmidt

My one minute forecast for Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Expect mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be chances of thunderstorms Wednesday and Sunday this week with high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. #kttcwx #weatherman #weather #minnesota

♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement asking residents to stay clear of area near Byron City Hall
Body found in Byron retention pond
A woman from Rochester assaulted on Douglas Trail
Rochester woman assaulted on the Douglas Bike Trail Sunday
Red Wing man on scooter suffers life threatening injuries after colliding with box truck
Red Wing man on scooter suffers life threatening injuries after colliding with box truck
New Cub Foods in Northwest Rochester
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Cub Foods in Rochester
Overdose
RPD responds to 4 overdoses over the weekend, including 1 fatal

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Mild today; Warmer days are ahead with isolated thunderstorm chances
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather
KTTC WX - Isolated storms Wednesday