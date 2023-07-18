Mild today; Warmer temps and thunderstorm chances are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our mild weather spell continues today as high pressure from the northern Plains settles into the area, making for a spectacular Tuesday in the area. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a light southwest breeze.

After a quiet evening, a few isolated thunderstorms will develop later in the night. With partly cloudy skies in the area, overnight lows will be in the upper 50s with light south winds.

Wednesday will feature the best chance of rain all week as a couple of rounds of thunderstorms are expected to impact the local area at various times in the day. A storm system from the west will bring a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours. Occasional sunshine and clouds will be likely for the rest of the day with scattered thunderstorms redeveloping in the late afternoon. A few strong storms will be possible as the atmosphere becomes a bit more unstable. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be possible after 5 PM. Much of the area, including Rochester, will be at level two of five in the daily severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s with a southwest breeze.

A cool breeze behind a cold front will usher in some fantastic weather for Thursday. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a northwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour.

After a sunny and seasonably warm Friday with highs around 80 degrees, the weekend will be bright and summer-like with high temperatures in the low 80s. There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

A much warmer air mass will potentially build northward into the region next week. Expect abundant sunshine throughout the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s each day. The only rain chances as it stands right now maybe next Wednesday.

