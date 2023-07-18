Mild today; Warmer days are ahead with isolated thunderstorm chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our mild weather spell continues today as high pressure from the northern Plains settles into the area, making for a spectacular Tuesday. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a light southwest breeze.

After a quiet evening, a few isolated thunderstorms will develop late in the night. With partly cloudy skies in the area, overnight lows will be in the upper 50s with light south winds.

Wednesday will be seasonably warm with the best chance of rain all week. A storm system from the west will bring a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours. Occasional sunshine and clouds will be likely for the rest of the day with scattered thunderstorms redeveloping in the late afternoon. A few strong storms will be possible as the atmosphere becomes a bit more unstable. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be possible after 4 PM. The entire area is at level one of five in the daily severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s with a southwest breeze.

Rochester and surrounding areas are in Severe Drought according to the current USDA Drought Monitor. The current deficit of rainfall is almost six inches for the season. (KTTC)

A cool breeze behind a cold front will usher in some fantastic weather for Thursday. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a northwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour.

After a sunny and seasonably warm Friday with highs around 80 degrees, the weekend will be bright and summer-like with high temperatures in the low 80s. There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

A much warmer air mass will potentially build northward into the region next week. Expect abundant sunshine throughout the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s each day. The only rain chances as it stands right now maybe next Wednesday.

