Makers of SPAM announce new maple flavor

SPAM maple flavored
SPAM maple flavored(Hormel)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The makers of the SPAM brand announced Tuesday morning the introduction of SPAM maple flavored.

This addition brings the brand’s family of varieties to 11 flavors.

SPAM maple flavored is described as a delicious combination of sweet and savory that is a unique addition to breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques and one-of-a-kind desserts.

The makers created the new maple-flavored variety following an outpouring of fan-developed maple recipes and consumer insights and feedback.

“For 86 years, the SPAM® brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback. When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create SPAM® maple flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can’t wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond.”

Lisa Selk, vice president of marketing for the SPAM® brand

SPAM makers also released a SPAM maple flavored waffle breakfast sandwich recipe. The recipe can be found below:

Ingredients:

  • 1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® maple flavored, cut into eight slices
  • 4 fried eggs
  • 8 small frozen Belgian waffles, toasted
  • Maple syrup, if desired

Directions: In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook slices of SPAM® maple flavored for 3 to 5 minutes, or until browned. Assemble sandwiches by dividing eggs among four waffles. Layer each with two SPAM® maple-flavored slices and top with remaining waffles. Serve with maple syrup, if desired, and enjoy!

As SPAM maple flavored continues to rollout nationwide, visit SPAM.com, Amazon.com or Walmart.com to order online, or find the new flavor variety at a grocery retailer near you.

