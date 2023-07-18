Grumpy Old Men The Musical on Midwest Access Tuesday

Grumpy Old Men The Musical
Grumpy Old Men The Musical(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – If you love the Grumpy Old Men movies, then you might want to check out Grumpy Old Men The Musical presented by the River Junction Arts Council (RJAC). Director Cris Medina and RJAC President Jenn Rohrer, were guests on Midwest Access Tuesday to discuss the production. Performances will be located at Wabasha Kellogg Performing Arts Center on July 20, 22, and 23 at 7:30 p.m. If you would like to get tickets, you can click here.

