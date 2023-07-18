Gov. Walz orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen Fargo police officer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota effective immediately until sunset on July 22 in honor and remembrance of Minnesota National Guard Sergeant and Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.

Officer Jake Wallin, 23, was killed in the shooting. He was in the field as an officer in training, having become a Fargo police officer less than three months earlier. (Source: Fargo Police Department via CNN)

“Sergeant Jake Wallin was a dedicated member of the Minnesota National Guard and the Fargo Police Department who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues. With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Sergeant Wallin for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans and North Dakotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

Wallin was fatally shot by a suspect during a traffic stop on Friday, July 14. He was just 23 years old.

Two colleagues and a female civilian were also wounded in the encounter, while the alleged gunman was fatally shot by Wallin’s field training officer.

