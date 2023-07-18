Gov. Walz kicks off statewide workforce tour

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be taking on several side hustles during a statewide workforce tour.

This week, Gov. Walz will visit Plymouth, Savage, and Duluth.

The governor will be spending a day in the life with professionals across high-demand careers in the state.

Governor Walz hopes to highlight job training and workforce investments in manufacturing, education, and public safety from the past legislative session.

The One Minnesota Budget includes $20 million over the next two years to support the Drive for Five Workforce Fund. The fund helps prepare Minnesotans enter critical, high growth jobs with family-sustaining wages.

