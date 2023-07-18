‘The Foolers’ illusionists to perform at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Curated and endorsed by the celebrated duo, Penn & Teller, The Foolers is a new interactive live production that brings four of the world’s best illusionists together on stage.

The Foolers will be at Mayo Civic Center for one show only on October 3, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Regarded as some of television’s trickiest magicians, the four featured illusionists - Alex Ramon, Jessica Jane Peterson, Matt Donnelly and Vinny Grosso, have come together for one night only to bring their celebrated Las Vegas-caliber magic to live audiences across the country.

Penn & Teller will not be appearing at this event.

