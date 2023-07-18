First Alert Day: Isolated strong storms Wednesday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are issuing a First Alert Day for Wednesday evening with the threat of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms across the region.

Severe threat outlook (KTTC)

Areas in orange are in the level 2 out of 5 threat of severe weather for Wednesday evening. That includes all of SE Minnesota and most of NE Iowa. Timing appears to be after 5 p.m. Wednesday evening until 12 a.m. Thursday morning.

Storm Threats (KTTC)

The primary threat with the storms tomorrow will be the potential of large hail. In the discussion from the Storm Prediction Center, they did mention the potential of up to 1.50″ to 2″ hail. Damaging winds and heavy rain will be possible too. The tornado threat appears to be low to none at this point.

Timeline forecast (KTTC)

A couple of stray showers will be possible after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. Showers could linger into the mid-morning hours Wednesday. IF showers linger too long Wednesday morning, that could really limit the severe potential in the evening.

Storms are expected to develop along a cold front in the early evening to our northwest. Storms are expected to move through the region after 5 p.m.

7 day forecast (KTTC)

Quiet conditions will settle in for the upcoming weekend. High Friday will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday with a stray chance of storms Sunday evening.

We are tracking a surge of warm air next week. Highs could reach the upper 80s and lower 90s by Monday and Tuesday next week.

Nick

