Adamson Motors sold to car dealers from Illinois

Adamson Motors sold to Happy Motors
Adamson Motors sold to Happy Motors(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Adamson Motors in northwest Rochester changed ownership to Happy Motors from Illinois.

Happy Motors is owned by two friends who now co-owns seven car dealerships.

The two owners say this is their first dealership in Minnesota. They plan on expanding and bringing Happy Motors to the Rochester area.

Happy Motors will keep the previous employees and work on increasing the size of the business.

