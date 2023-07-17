U.S. Veteran Affairs Secretary talks veteran benefits in Albert Lea Monday

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) –The United States Veteran Affairs secretary will be in Southeast Minnesota to make sure our veterans are receiving the care they need.

Denis McDonough will be receiving an update on the care being provided to local veterans.

McDonough will talk with veterans and staff about the expansion of benefits now available to veterans, their families and survivors via the PACT Act.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

The meeting is at the Albert Lea VA Outpatient Clinic at 2115 East Main Street starting at 1:10 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.