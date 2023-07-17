A slow warm-up this week; Few rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week with early fall-like weather across the region as cool, crisp, dry air settles into the area ahead of high pressure from the northern Plains. While there will be quite a few scattered cumulus clouds in our sky during the midday and early afternoon, the bulk of the day will feature mostly sunny conditions, and high temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid-70s. A gusty northwest breeze will work to pull in more of that cool, dry air throughout the day.

Our air quality, meanwhile, continues to improve. Southern Minnesota will remain in the good or moderate range today while north Iowa improves to the moderate range in the Air Quality Index by the afternoon.

After a clear and cool night tonight, warmer air will slowly begin to build northward into the region. Expect sunshine and thin clouds on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and light southwest winds.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and a few stray thunderstorms on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a light south breeze.

The latter part of the week will be bright and pleasant once again with mostly sunny skies in our area. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Thursday and low 80s on Friday.

A few thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll have abundant sunshine over the weekend and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

