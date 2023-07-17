RPD responds to 4 overdoses over the weekend, including 1 fatal

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department responded to four overdoses over the weekend, including one that resulted in the death of a Rochester woman.

According to RPD, it was dispatched at 4:48 a.m. on Friday to the Holiday gas station on 4th Street regarding two men who passed out in the bathroom.

Officers responded and found the two men in a stall. One of the men, a 27-year-old man from Kasson, began responding when officers woke him up.

The other man, a 35-year-old man from Winona, exhibited signs of overdose as he had agonal breathing and was not waking up. Officers provided one dose of Narcan and then a Mayo Ambulance arrived on scene to take over medical care.

The Kasson man told officers that they used Fentanyl.

The Winona man eventually regained consciousness, but did not want any further medical care. The Kasson man went to the hospital to be treated.

On the same day at 10:48 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of 5th Ave. SE for a 20-year-old woman from Rochester who was unconscious in a car with another woman.

The other woman injected the 20-year-old with Narcan that she obtained from the Salvation Army Day Center.

The woman regained consciousness when officers arrived and declined further treatment.

On Saturday, officers responded at 8:48 p.m. to an overdose call in the 600 block of 6th Street SE.

Officers arrived and found a 39-year-old woman from Rochester dead on the floor.

A friend found the woman laying on the floor and couldn’t wake her and called police. There was evidence of drug use at the scene.

It is unclear at this time what drug was used and the exact cause of death as officials wait on the autopsy and toxicology reports.

