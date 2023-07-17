Rochester woman assaulted on the Douglas Bike Trail Sunday

A woman from Rochester assaulted on Douglas Trail
A woman from Rochester assaulted on Douglas Trail(KTTC)
By Kendall Schears
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department said a woman from Rochester was assaulted on the Douglas Bike Trail on Sunday.

According to RPD, a 30-year-old woman from Rochester was walking her dog near the pedestrian bridge on 41st street around 1 p.m.

RPD said her dog noticed something in the woods near the trail and the woman went to see what it was and saw a man sitting there.

She called her husband and began walking back to her car. She then looked back to see if he was following her and saw he got up and started chasing her.

RPD said the man assaulted her, grabbing her between her legs. The woman then threatened to call the police.

Authorities said the man then ran away, disappearing into the woods.

The suspect, 46-year-old Ryan Anderson, was located around 2 p.m.

He was arrested for 5th degree criminal sexual conduct and 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of homes suffer significant hail damage near Winona.
Hundreds of homes sustain significant hail damage
Generic police lights
Three from Albert Lea suffer life threatening injuries in crash
Byron celebrates Good Neighbor Days.
Byron celebrates Good Neighbor Days
Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
Police Lights
Minnesota Sheriff’s Deputy left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Pro Motor Cross Championship heading to Spring Creek MX Park
Pro Motor Cross Championship heading to Spring Creek MX Park
Nomination process open for Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award
RDA looking for Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award nominations