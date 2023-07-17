Rochester woman assaulted on the Douglas Bike Trail Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department said a woman from Rochester was assaulted on the Douglas Bike Trail on Sunday.

According to RPD, a 30-year-old woman from Rochester was walking her dog near the pedestrian bridge on 41st street around 1 p.m.

RPD said her dog noticed something in the woods near the trail and the woman went to see what it was and saw a man sitting there.

She called her husband and began walking back to her car. She then looked back to see if he was following her and saw he got up and started chasing her.

RPD said the man assaulted her, grabbing her between her legs. The woman then threatened to call the police.

Authorities said the man then ran away, disappearing into the woods.

The suspect, 46-year-old Ryan Anderson, was located around 2 p.m.

He was arrested for 5th degree criminal sexual conduct and 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.