Red Wing man on scooter suffers life threatening injuries after colliding with box truck

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A man from Red Wing suffered life threatening injuries after colliding with a box truck while on his scooter.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 6:53 a.m. Monday on Highway 61 near Bench Street in Red Wing.

The box truck was traveling southbound on Highway 61 and David Egan, 35, was riding a small scooter in the northbound lane when the two collided.

The box truck driver was not injured.

Egan was taken to Saint Marys Rochester for further care.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry.

Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Red Wing Ambulance also responded.

The crash remains under investigation.

