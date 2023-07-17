RDA looking for Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award nominations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Downtown Alliance is searching for nominations for the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award.

The Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award is presented to a person or group whose efforts have made or are making a substantial impact on the downtown community.

RDA says the goal is to recognize those who continue to demonstrate passion for urban growth and community development and encourage others to do likewise.

Sandy Keith was the driving force behind the genesis of the RDA in the early 2000s. To honor his work and encourage more people to explore ways to make an impact on downtown, the RDA created the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award.

Nominations for the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award are open and should be completed by 11:59 p.m. July 31, 2023.

An online or downloadable paper nomination form can be found here.

The recipient of the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award will be determined by a selection committee based on the above criteria and nomination form completeness and will be recognized at the August 3 Thursdays Downtown.

Past Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award recipients include Sandy Keith himself, Café Steam, former Mayor Ardell Brede, Terry Spaeth, the late Gus Chafoulias, and Shawn and Michelle Fagan.

