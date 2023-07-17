RDA looking for Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award nominations

Nomination process open for Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award
Nomination process open for Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award(RDA)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Downtown Alliance is searching for nominations for the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award.

The Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award is presented to a person or group whose efforts have made or are making a substantial impact on the downtown community.

RDA says the goal is to recognize those who continue to demonstrate passion for urban growth and community development and encourage others to do likewise.

Sandy Keith was the driving force behind the genesis of the RDA in the early 2000s. To honor his work and encourage more people to explore ways to make an impact on downtown, the RDA created the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award.

Nominations for the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award are open and should be completed by 11:59 p.m. July 31, 2023.

An online or downloadable paper nomination form can be found here.

The recipient of the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award will be determined by a selection committee based on the above criteria and nomination form completeness and will be recognized at the August 3 Thursdays Downtown.

Past Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award recipients include Sandy Keith himself, Café Steam, former Mayor Ardell Brede, Terry Spaeth, the late Gus Chafoulias, and Shawn and Michelle Fagan.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of homes suffer significant hail damage near Winona.
Hundreds of homes sustain significant hail damage
Generic police lights
Three from Albert Lea suffer life threatening injuries in crash
Byron celebrates Good Neighbor Days.
Byron celebrates Good Neighbor Days
Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
Police Lights
Minnesota Sheriff’s Deputy left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car

Latest News

Donor Care Unit to open at Saint Marys Hospital
Donor Care Unit to open at Saint Marys Hospital
2022 Minnesota Gubernatorial Debate
KTTC Through the Years 2013 - 2023
Byron celebrates Good Neighbor Days.
Byron celebrates Good Neighbor Days
The community came together to march from LeClaire Park to Davenport City Hall as part of a...
QC Movement March held Saturday to raise awaresnes for building collapse victims