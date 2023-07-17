Isolated storms chances ahead; Warmer temperatures by next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our dry summer will continue through most of this upcoming week. Rain chances look to stay limited and isolated through the upcoming weekend.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is a level 1 out of 5 severe storm threat for areas just west of Hwy-52. We’ll keep a close eye on storms that develop Wednesday afternoon. Dry conditions will settle in Thursday through Saturday with a stray chance on Sunday.

Rainfall amount forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts are not expected to be impressive this week. Some areas might be able to get near 0.10-0.20″ of rain through Saturday.

Temp outlooks (KTTC)

The latest temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show trends of well above average temperatures on the way for July 23rd through the 31st. Temperatures could even warm into the 90s for the first time this calendar year in Rochester early next week.

90 Degree Stats (KTTC)

Our average first 90-degree day in Rochester is June 10th. We’re now 38 days past the average first 90-degree mark. The last year Rochester failed to reach the 90s was back in 2014.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.