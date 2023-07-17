Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Cub Foods in Rochester

New Cub Foods in Northwest Rochester
New Cub Foods in Northwest Rochester(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Cub Foods in Northwest Rochester was held Monday morning.

This is Cub Foods’ second store in the city and it is located on the intersection of Commerce Drive Northwest and Scott Road Northwest.

The new Cub Foods will feature an expanded fresh aisle for produce and florals, expanded service for meat and fish, a bakery, and a gourmet popcorn shop.

The store will also have a pharmacy with drive-through shopping available, and a wine and spirit shop with wine tasting.

The Cub Foods store is expected to open on Spring of 2024.

