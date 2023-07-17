Donor Care Unit to open at Saint Marys Hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic and LifeSource announced details Monday morning about plans to establish a Donor Care Unit at Saint Marys Hospital.

According to Mayo Clinic, this dedicated facility will help ensure organ donors’ decisions are honored, allowing for more lives to be saved. This unit will also provide compassionate support to donor families.

There were guest speakers at the announcement including Dr. Julie Heimbach, director of Mayo Clinic’s Transplant Center, Meg Rogers, director of transplant center relations for LifeSource and an organ donor family and a transplant recipient.

More than 103,000 people in the United States are waiting for a lifesaving transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. That includes nearly 2,300 people on the waiting list in the upper Midwest.

A new name is added to the transplant waiting list every 9 minutes. Each day, 17 people die every day waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

