125 Live opens new exercise equipment space

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A new “NuStep Space” is now available at 125 Live.

The exercise space has fifteen machines featuring treadmills, bikes, and elliptical trainers.

125 Live’s Director of Operations say these are especially for members who need help improving their mobility.

He also says the space was made possible by a fundraiser in early June.

It currently has the same open hours as the 125 Live which can be found on their homepage.

125 Live is a social and fitness facility that has a variety of services, opportunities, and resources for people of ages 18 and above.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.