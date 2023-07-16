Sunny and seasonal week ahead; Limited rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hazy skies lingered around the region again today, but improvement is expected by Monday. The Air Quality Alert is set to expire for SE Minnesota counties at 6 pm, but NE Iowa counties will remain under the alert until Noon Monday. Overnight, temperatures will cool back to the low 50s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Air Quality Alert (KTTC)

Seasonably cool temperatures settle in for Monday with highs in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures become more seasonal in the upper 70s and low 80s by Tuesday and are expected to continue into the late week.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Rain chances continue to remain limited for our area with a mainly dry and sunny week. There is a chance for stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Sunday.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

