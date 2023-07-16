QC Movement March held Saturday to raise awaresnes for building collapse victims

The community came together to march from LeClaire Park to Davenport City Hall as part of a...
The community came together to march from LeClaire Park to Davenport City Hall as part of a Quad Cities Movement March to raise awareness for those who lost their lives on May 28th at the building collapse at 324 Main Street.(KWQC)
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Community members came together Saturday to march from LeClaire Park to Davenport City Hall as part of a Quad Cities Movement March to raise awareness for those who lost their lives in the May 28 partial building collapse at 324 Main St.

Marchers began with a prayer and then took to the streets with megaphones and signs until they reached City Hall.

“I would plead for the city officials, along with Wold, or anybody that has ties to this, inspectors, anybody that knew why it happened and was part of the problem, to just come up and face it,” City Activist Katie Stewart said. “Resign now. We are coming for everybody, this is life. There are too many people that are about the money and not about life and if you don’t have life, you don’t have government and you don’t have money made.”

According to Stewart, there will be vigils for the three victims of the building collapse on the 28th of every month.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of homes suffer significant hail damage near Winona.
Hundreds of homes sustain significant hail damage
Generic police lights
Three from Albert Lea suffer life threatening injuries in crash
Byron celebrates Good Neighbor Days.
Byron celebrates Good Neighbor Days
Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
Police Lights
Minnesota Sheriff’s Deputy left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car

Latest News

A woman from Rochester assaulted on Douglas Trail
Rochester woman assaulted on the Douglas Bike Trail Sunday
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Pro Motor Cross Championship heading to Spring Creek MX Park
Pro Motor Cross Championship heading to Spring Creek MX Park
Nomination process open for Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award
RDA looking for Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award nominations