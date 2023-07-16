Minnesota Sheriff’s Deputy left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car

MORRISION COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota Sheriff’s Deputy is left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car late Saturday evening.

According to police, the Sheriff’s deputy was directing traffic on Highway 25 at Freedom Fest near Pierz.

A Ford Edge, driven by a 17-year-old male, was travelling north on Highway 25 in the same area.

The driver then struck the deputy in the roadway.

Police have identified the deputy as 26-year-old Brady Joe Pundsack, of Flensburg, Minnesota.

Pundsack has life threatening injuries at St. Cloud Hospital.

