Hundreds of homes sustain significant hail damage

Hundreds of homes suffer significant hail damage near Winona.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Home repairs are in high demand after Thursday’s hailstorm blew through Southeastern Minnesota.

Pictures taken by Denny’s Roofing show significant impacts made by hailstones. The Winona roofing company says their phones have been ringing off the hook since Friday morning.

Project manager, Henry Pickner explained intense hailstorms like Thursday’s have become a problem in Minnesota. Pickner estimates the roofs left with damage after the hailstorm are averaging around $15,000 to repair.

Thursday’s storm brought hail as big as three inches in some areas, and even flattened some crop fields.

“Every time we have a hailstorm our phone rings a bunch and everybody wants us to come check everything out and make sure things are okay,” Pickner said. “This time we have been seeing an inch and a half to two-inch stones. Its turning into one of those things where we’re getting more and more hail up here.”

Pickner reports hail penetrating roofs and causing issues. A good way to check if a roof has experienced hail damage is by looking for excess granulation.

