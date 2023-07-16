Byron celebrates Good Neighbor Days

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Byron’s annual Good Neighbor Days is in full swing.

The celebration kicked off Wednesday and throughout the week there have been various activities like kickball, fireworks, beanbag tournaments, outdoor yoga and much more.

“I’ve taught yoga for a few years and so last year we did this for the first time and just decided to do a yoga class and coffee,” instructor Katie Trelstad-Andrist explained. “We had a great turnout, people really like coming together as a community and doing something together.”

The final event of Good Neighbor Days is the annual parade along 4th Street at 2 p.m. Sunday.

