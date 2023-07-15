Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room

Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed. (Source: KWTX)
By Megan Boyd and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas say a man is dead after an overnight shooting at a hotel.

KWTX reports that the shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. Saturday at Hotel Indigo in downtown Waco.

According to police, the situation started when a hotel guest heard women screaming for help from a nearby room.

The unidentified guest located where the screams were coming from and found a man and three women involved in a fight.

Police said the guest ended up shooting and killing the man after he started attacking him.

Emergency crews transported the man to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced deceased.

One of the women involved suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Authorities said their investigation continues with the shooter not currently facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages
Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
Mason City Police Department
Mason City Police Department identify human remains found
Altura struck by rare hailstorm
Altura suffered significant damage from rare hailstorm

Latest News

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
At least 4 killed in mass shooting in small Georgia city, county spokeswoman says
FILE - Rev. Jesse Jackson talks with the media at a press conference before the start of his...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971
Staff at the Fiorito restaurant pose in front of a mural of Lionel Messi to celebrate after the...
Lionel Messi makes it official and signs with Inter Miami, Major League Soccer
People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day...
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track