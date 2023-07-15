Man working on US-Canada bridge survives plunge into Detroit River

A construction worker was rescued by good Samaritans after he fell 150 feet off a bridge. (WXYZ, FAMILY PHOTOS, TERRI GEORGE, CNN, Family Photos / Terri George)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man survived after plunging 150 feet (45.7 meters) into the Detroit River from a bridge connecting Michigan and Canada.

The man, identified as a contractor who was working on the Ambassador Bridge, was rescued Wednesday by a crew aboard a Detroit mail delivery boat.

“The force of the impact had ripped most of his clothes off of him,” Sam Buchanan, captain of the J.W. Westcott, told Fox 2 Detroit. “His work boots were still on him and his pants were around his ankles and he had his T-shirt on.”

Buchanan said the man was ferried to shore where Detroit paramedics took over.

“We were relieved that he could talk to us, but he was pretty out of it,” Buchanan said. “He kept asking us what happened to him and we told him that he fell off the bridge.”

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said people who were fishing saw the man in the water and alerted the J.W. Westcott. The man’s name was not released.

“He’s very fortunate,” Harris said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
Fatal motorcycle accident on Hwy 63 in Lake City
Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages
Driver hits multiple mobile homes in Stewartville causing $15K in damages
Mason City Police Department
Mason City Police Department identify human remains found
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the...
Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says
Altura struck by rare hailstorm
Altura suffered significant damage from rare hailstorm

Latest News

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history
FILE PHOTO - Authorities said the black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban the suspect initially fled in...
Amber Alert canceled for baby who was allegedly abducted by 38-year-old in Ohio
A construction worker was rescued by good Samaritans after he fell 150 feet off a bridge.
Construction worker falls off bridge into river
More than 90 million in 15 states under heat alert